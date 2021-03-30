STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Orlando — the man and the woman

On the occassion of Virginia Woolf’s 80th death anniversary, here’s a look into one of her most profound works, Orlando

Published: 30th March 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Virginia Woolf’s Orlando is the first trans novel in the English language. The novel, which she calls a biography, is a playful and witty account of the life of a man who later transforms into a woman. The story starts with 16-year Orlando, who is slicing at a preserved head of a moor, once hunted by his father or grandfather, and describes him profoundly as “He — for there could be no doubt about his sex”. 
Orlando soon catches the eye of the elderly Queen Elizabeth-I. Very soon, he, an average poet, climbs the social ladder with the ease and power of a man.

“Lands were given to him, houses assigned him,” writes Woolf. Later, at the age of 30, he turns into a woman and spends the latter part of her life reclaiming her assets and properties. The society she could once navigate easily as a man turns into a judgemental villain in her life as a woman, beginning with her cumbersome clothes and her empty ring finger.

The narrative shifts to how difficult it is to live in the man’s world as a woman, how impossible it is to be even heard by peers. Finally fed up Orlando goes out to the street in men’s clothes, picks up a prostitute, and spends the night having a conversation. Orlando goes on to fight the property battle well on to a century and then comes the Victorian era where everything becomes even worse for a woman like her. 

Woolf’s contemporaries, as she feared, took the book lightly. Many describe the book as a romp, a fantastical story about a never-ageing man who later turns into a woman. The story is also about the life of Woolf’s once lover, a bisexual novelist Vita Sackville-West. Both were also married at the time. The affair started around 1925 and lasted for about three years.

The character of Orlando is both a depiction of the unconventional life of Sackville-West and a political satire and feminist account on women’s life. Though the protagonist is a superheroine with eternal life and beauty, and has amassed wealth and fame, she also faces many restrictions that patriarchy throws at any woman, whether rich or not, eternal or not.

Even eighty years after she walked to her death at the age of 59 on March 28 in 1941, her books and especially her writing style — the stream of consciousness — remains as important and as revolutionary as ever. As the conversations about gender fluidity, sexual orientation, and feminism are evolving with profound results in the 21st century, Woolf’s novels are becoming eternal like her transgender protagonist Orlando. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp