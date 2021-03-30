Orlando — the man and the woman

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Virginia Woolf’s Orlando is the first trans novel in the English language. The novel, which she calls a biography, is a playful and witty account of the life of a man who later transforms into a woman. The story starts with 16-year Orlando, who is slicing at a preserved head of a moor, once hunted by his father or grandfather, and describes him profoundly as “He — for there could be no doubt about his sex”.

Orlando soon catches the eye of the elderly Queen Elizabeth-I. Very soon, he, an average poet, climbs the social ladder with the ease and power of a man.

“Lands were given to him, houses assigned him,” writes Woolf. Later, at the age of 30, he turns into a woman and spends the latter part of her life reclaiming her assets and properties. The society she could once navigate easily as a man turns into a judgemental villain in her life as a woman, beginning with her cumbersome clothes and her empty ring finger.

The narrative shifts to how difficult it is to live in the man’s world as a woman, how impossible it is to be even heard by peers. Finally fed up Orlando goes out to the street in men’s clothes, picks up a prostitute, and spends the night having a conversation. Orlando goes on to fight the property battle well on to a century and then comes the Victorian era where everything becomes even worse for a woman like her.

Woolf’s contemporaries, as she feared, took the book lightly. Many describe the book as a romp, a fantastical story about a never-ageing man who later turns into a woman. The story is also about the life of Woolf’s once lover, a bisexual novelist Vita Sackville-West. Both were also married at the time. The affair started around 1925 and lasted for about three years.

The character of Orlando is both a depiction of the unconventional life of Sackville-West and a political satire and feminist account on women’s life. Though the protagonist is a superheroine with eternal life and beauty, and has amassed wealth and fame, she also faces many restrictions that patriarchy throws at any woman, whether rich or not, eternal or not.

Even eighty years after she walked to her death at the age of 59 on March 28 in 1941, her books and especially her writing style — the stream of consciousness — remains as important and as revolutionary as ever. As the conversations about gender fluidity, sexual orientation, and feminism are evolving with profound results in the 21st century, Woolf’s novels are becoming eternal like her transgender protagonist Orlando.