Crime Branch fabricating proof, ED informs HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday told the High Court that the state crime branch was fabricating evidence against its officers to stall the investigation in the money laundering case.

Claiming the probe has reached a crucial stage where names of some ‘highly placed persons’ would be unearthed, ED sought a directive to restrain the police from probing the case against it.

ED made the submission when the petition filed by it seeking to quash the FIR registered by the crime branch against its officers came up for hearing. Registering the case, crime branch claimed that certain ED officers had forced Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the case, to give false statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. ED said the registering the FIR was a blatant counter-blast to the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and subversion of rule of law.