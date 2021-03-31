STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe launched into alleged abuse of 4-year-old

The Muvattupuzha police have launched a preliminary inquiry into the incident in which a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter of an Assamese couple was suspected to be sexually abused.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:16 AM

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha police have launched a preliminary inquiry into the incident in which a four-and-a-half-year-old daughter of an Assamese couple was suspected to be sexually abused. The victim is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kottayam.

Police said the girl’s family is residing in a rented house at Perumattam. “The girl complained of severe abdominal pain and was admitted to a private hospital here. She was later shifted to the GMCH last Thursday after she had no respite from pain. While examining the scan report, the doctor raised a doubt that she might have been subjected to abuse after finding signs of infection in her intestine,” said an officer.

“The reports of abuse could be confirmed only after recording the victim’s statement. A childline volunteer, who knows Assamese, will counsel her on Wednesday,” said Gopakumar K S, Inspector of Police, Muvattupuzha. He said there was no delay from the side of the police in initiating an inquiry.

