Project Hope to uplift less-privileged children

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Project Hope (Help Others to Promote Education), an initiative by Kerala Police, has helped more than 2,000 underprivileged students attend Class X and XII public examinations. Hope is an innovative project launched by the department to enable school dropouts under 18 years to nurture their abilities and to live with dignity in the community.

During the 2020-21 academic year, 740 students have been selected and trained at 47 learning centres to appear for the SSLC examinations. As many as 1,306 students are appearing for the Plus Two examinations. Selected police officers assist them in each district along with expert teachers.

The project is led by Coastal Police IG

P Vijayan after a study brought out the plight of juveniles in police custody. He realised the need for an immediate intervention to prevent children from drifting away from normal life and education. Many NGOs, government departments and common people are pitching in for the project that involved activities like motivation, co-authorship, life skills, proficiency in reading-writing-basics of mathematics, promotion of higher studies or work according to personal aptitude, and opportunity creation.

OBJECTIVES

Enable the students who had failed to pass the SSLC and Plus Two exams with good marks.

Ensure basic education for children who have dropped out of school and take them to the mainstream of society.

Make interventions to build job skills and skills that will help children succeed in life.

ACTIVITIES

Find children in need of support with the help of the education department.

Collect the details of beneficiaries with the help of a questionnaire specially prepared for the project

Conduct counselling activities for children

Scientifically identify children’s behavioural, emotional, learning, mental and social problems.

Prepare a scientific review of the problems experienced by the children and a personal care plan outlining the actions that need to be taken urgently.