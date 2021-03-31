Regional cancer centre director to step down, new chief yet to be picked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The director of Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose, has decided against renewing his contract which ends on March 31.With a decision yet to be made on the appointment of a new director, CCRC will be facing a crisis until the new government comes to power in the state. Dr Moni was appointed on a contractual basis for three years. Though the government wanted to renew his contract, he decided not to accept another term citing personal reasons.

However, the doctor promised that he would be offering voluntary clinical services to his patients at CCRC.According to a source with the research centre, the decision was intimated to the authorities concerned last November, but the state government is yet to consider others for the post. Under the circumstances, concerns have been raised about a possible lack of direction in the centre’s functioning.

“While efforts are on to restart the construction activities at the CCRC site, some people are attempting to delay the process. Now, with the elections, it would be difficult to fill the post and CCRC will be left with no one at the helm of affairs,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement that had campaigned to launch the facility.