Returning high

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The rise in the number of drug seizures within city limits in the first three months of 2021 has become a cause for concern for police authorities. While 85 NDPS Act cases were registered in January, 115 were reported in February and 150 in March. Kochi police are now investigating the role of migrant labourers who returned to Kerala post lockdown in trafficking in contraband.

Tukuna Guada, 36, and Somanath Jani, 22, of Odisha had been labourers of Kochi’s construction sector since 2017. Following the lockdown in March 2020, both of them lost their jobs and were forced to return to their hometown in Odisha. But the duo had big plans to make money. And the shortcut they found? Smuggling in ganja from Odisha. They were intrigued by the huge demand for contraband in the city.

They coordinated with a racket and started sending consignments of ganja to Kochi. However, their luck ran out soon, as the duo was nabbed by a police team led by Narcotics Assistant Commissioner Thomas K A last week. The duo had just reached Kochi with 6.5kg of ganja which they had decided to smuggle in themselves.

The arrest raised the alarm among the city police, as they realised many migrant workers who left for their home state after the Covid-19 lockdown are returning with ganja to be sold in Kochi. “Post Covid, there has been an increase in drug trafficking in the city. Many join the trade for easy money. We are cracking down on migrant labourers following the information that ganja is being brought from Odisha to Kochi in large quantities. Tukuna and Somanath were nabbed from Kakkanad while they were carrying the contraband,” said the assistant commissioner.