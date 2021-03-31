SFI unit secy stabbed during Holi celebration at Sree Sankara College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Holi celebrations at Sree Sankara College in Kalady ended in violence on Tuesday with a student injured critically after being stabbed. The injured youth -- Amal Shivan, a final year BA Malayalam student and the SFI unit secretary -- was rushed to a private hospital in Angamaly where he underwent a two-hour surgery.

According to students, the incident happened during a DJ party organised as part of the Holi celebrations. “The clash wasn’t between students,” said a student. “After the classes are over by 4.30pm and everyone leaves the campus, some outsiders have been seen entering the college campus of late. They did so on Tuesday too.” When the celebrations were going on, a few outsiders began making a ruckus, the student said.

“The students objected to it. As the argument heated up and the students asked them to leave, one of them lunged at SFI college unit secretary Amal Shivan with a knife and stabbed him in the stomach,” the student said. The attackers escaped after the incident. The Kalady police have registered a case against two persons under section 307 of IPC. “Outsiders instigated the violence,” said the SI. But the students said there were more outsiders. The stab wound suffered by Amal was deep and his intestines had come out, said a student.

“Amal was rushed to the hospital where the doctors performed a two-hour surgery. Now they are carrying out various tests to ascertain if there is any internal bleeding,” the student said, late in the evening.

The campus has become a haven for anti-social elements after college hours, said another student.