When poll booths came home for them

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the local body elections senior citizens had to depend on someone else to reach the polling stations. But in the coming assembly polls, the booth is coming to their doorsteps. As phase one of polling comes to an end, the elderly, many of whom are invalid and don’t believe that they can be a part of another election process, are happy that they were able to exercise their right.

“I have never missed an election,” says M K Sanu. The 94-year-old writer, critic and social activist was glad that he could cast his vote during these uncertain times. “The pandemic has made it very dangerous to venture out. Going to a polling station, standing in a line and then casting votes are not a good idea for people of my age,” he said.

“So, it came as a good thing when the polling station came calling my house,” he said. ‘Sanu mash’, as he is fondly called, had to help his wife exercise her franchise too. “She is very frail. So I helped her sign the paper,” he added. 87-year-old Meenakshi Amma of Vypeen also was glad to be able to cast her vote from the comfort of her home.

“This is happening for the first time and it came as a boon for me,” she said adding that since she is suffering from age-related issues, it would have been tough for her to walk to the polling station to cast her vote. “The pandemic has made the situation tough,” she added.