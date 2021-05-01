STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam records 4,642 new Covid cases

The district on Friday reported 4,642 new cases and seven deaths.

Published: 01st May 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 4,642 new cases and seven deaths. With this the total number of deaths in the district rose to 499. Total positive increased to 49,857, while recoveries stood at 2,689.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authority has decided to send a recommendation to the state-level expert panel seeking implementation of total restrictions in 57 panchayats where the test positivity rate has crossed 30 per cent. 

The meeting held on Friday also decided to make the existing restrictions more stringent. Markets will be closed partially while curbs in the containment zones will be made even stricter. Steps will also be taken to ensure more supply of oxygen with the help of the fire and rescue services department and the Navy.

According to the district administration, the district has received 10,000 doses of vaccine. Vaccination facilities at the 27 centres will be available on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp