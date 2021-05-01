Ernakulam records 4,642 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Friday reported 4,642 new cases and seven deaths. With this the total number of deaths in the district rose to 499. Total positive increased to 49,857, while recoveries stood at 2,689.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Authority has decided to send a recommendation to the state-level expert panel seeking implementation of total restrictions in 57 panchayats where the test positivity rate has crossed 30 per cent.

The meeting held on Friday also decided to make the existing restrictions more stringent. Markets will be closed partially while curbs in the containment zones will be made even stricter. Steps will also be taken to ensure more supply of oxygen with the help of the fire and rescue services department and the Navy.

According to the district administration, the district has received 10,000 doses of vaccine. Vaccination facilities at the 27 centres will be available on Saturday.