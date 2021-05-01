RDO booked for violating Covid protocol

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rural police booked a case against Muvattupuzha RDO A P Kiran for allegedly violating Covid norms. The police booked the case under Epidemic Diseases Act following the complaint of a health official. As per the complaint, the RDO who is Covid positive, reached the office on Friday. “RDO tested positive on April 29. Instead of going under quarantine, he visited his office,” said the police. Meanwhile, when TNIE contacted the RDO, he said he tested positive for Covid on Friday.