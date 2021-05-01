STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vaiga murder: Hotel staff identify Sanu, police to strengthen case

He bought soft drink from a hotel, allegedly mixed it with alcohol before giving it to his daughter

Published: 01st May 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sanu Mohan being taken to the Thrikkakara police station after being produced in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police, striving to find how Sanu Mohan made his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga unconscious before dumping her into the Muttar River, received crucial evidence on Friday to piece together the puzzle.
The employees of a hotel at Thuravoor, from where Sanu purchased Al Faham (Arabic grilled chicken) and a bottle of Coca-Cola, identified Sanu when the police took him there on Friday as part of evidence collection. Though Sanu had denied giving alcohol to Vaiga, the police could confirm that Sanu purchased a soft drink to mix it with alcohol.

“Hotel employees have identified Sanu Mohan. They could even recall the items he had purchased. They confirmed that Sanu purchased a soft drink along with ‘Alfam’. Since he denied giving alcohol to Vaiga, the confirmation from the hotel employees will help us strengthen our findings on how he initiated the crime,” said a police officer who is part of the investigation team. The police team — which took Sanu to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — had also found a jacket that he abandoned at a hotel in Kollur. The hotel employees too identified him.

Meanwhile, the police completed the evidence collection on Friday, said the officer. “There are some contradictions in Sanu’s statement. We have two days left to interrogate him further. We will cross-check all the statements before producing Sanu before the court. We are also awaiting a forensic report on the car. The final remand report will be prepared based on that,” the officer said.

It is also learnt the Mumbai police will also submit a custody application before the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Thrikkakara, in connection with the Rs 3 crore cheating case registered against Sanu in Pune in 2016.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaiga murder Sanu Mohan
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp