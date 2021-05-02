Covid takes its toll on Ernakulam: 25 deaths in 2 weeks

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid cases have surged in Ernakulam district, so have the related deaths. As per the health department, over the last two weeks, 25 deaths have been reported in the district, which have been attributed to Covid. Each day, the death toll is rising, and health officials say that the coming weeks would be crucial in terms of the number of Covid deaths in the state as well. Social service and volunteer groups have reportedly witnessed a rise in the number of cremations, compared to that during the first wave.So far, Ernakulam has reported around 500 Covid deaths. Mostly, those between the age group of 45-75 have fallen prey to the virus.

“In the second wave, we are seeing more deaths compared to that during the first wave. Earlier, there used to be only 1-2 deaths that were handled by our team, but now this has increased to 3-5 on a daily basis. This change has been noted over the past two weeks. We are ready to provide any assistance required by affected families-be it transportation or cremation. During the first wave, we had cremated those who passed away due to Covid-19. 7-10 people will be required to handle the body and undertake the cremation activities,” said Dr Joseph Koluthuvallil, director of Sahrudaya, a charitable wing of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of Syro-Malabar Church.

Sticking to Covid burial protocols, the volunteers at Sahrudaya actively took part in the first wave of Covid-19 and still continue to do so despite many challenges.“On Thursday, six deaths took place in Thrikkakara region alone, and we were approached by their families to cremate the bodies. With funerals one after another, it was a very frightening day,” said Aby Thomas, part of a volunteer group in Kochi. Thrikkakara is one region in Ernakulam which has reported the highest number of Covid cases in the district. On Friday alone, 201 Covid cases were reported in the region.

“Throughout the state, the number of Covid deaths is increasing. Our population has more elderly with comorbidities, including diabetes and blood pressure, and therefore the impact of the infection would be fierce in them, which may result in deaths too, in some cases. We do expect to bring down the number of fatalities among the elderly by vaccinating them. Over 8 lakh people in the district are vaccinated as of now, and we still have a long way to go,” said a health official. Meanwhile, due to lack of supply of vaccines, vaccination for those above the age of 18 years did not kick off in the district.

Police stop a motorist on MG road in Kochi during weekend restrictions | Arun Angela

215 MIGRANT WORKERS TEST +VE IN 1 WEEK

5,002 new cases

1,987recovered

52,836 active cases Total deaths

500 Treatment at homes

44,435 Treatment at pvt hospitals 1,979

Kochi: The rampant spread of the coronavirus infection among migrant labourers in Ernakulam is worrying the district administration. Over the past one week, 215 migrant labourers have tested positive, 66 on Saturday alone. Considering their cramped living conditions, the administration fears an exponential rise in infections among them. “More cases have been identified from the Perumbavoor and Udayamperoor regions. We have started control rooms to assist them with any requirement. Awareness campaigns were conducted in regions thickly populated with migrant labourers. Strict restrictions have been imposed in containment zones, yet we come across violation,” said a health official. On Saturday, the district reported 5,002 new Covid cases, with the source of infection of 50 persons remaining unknown. While 1,987 persons recovered from the illness, active cases in the district crossed the 50,000-mark. A total of 52,836 patients are under treatment for Covid in the district.

RT-PCR RATE: COLLECTOR WARNS LABS

Kochi: With private labs in the district reportedly not reducing RT-PCR test rate even after the government fixed the rate at Rs 500, the district administration issued a stringent warning against the laboratories. “ If labs refuse to conduct RT-PCR test or if they stop functioning, it will be subject to action. The lab should not charge higher rates. If we find any labs violating rules, action will be taken based on the Disaster Management Act,” collector said.