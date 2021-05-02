Kerala Elections: It’s a tight contest between LDF, UDF, says CPPR survey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a non-profit research organisation, which conducted a post-poll survey across the state has predicted a photo finish in Kerala Assembly polls. According to the survey report released by CPPR, 41.7 per cent of respondents favoured the LDF while 41.6 per cent supported the UDF. As many as 12.3 per cent people opted for the NDA.

The survey was conducted between April 10 and 20 in 14 select constituencies scattered across state. Among the voters, 38 per cent favoured Pinarayi Vijayan as the next chief minister of Kerala while 31 per cent supported Oommen Chandy.

As many as 32 per cent of voters were of the opinion that Sabarimala issue will have a huge impact in the election, while 35 per cent felt that gold smuggling case was the major issue which will impact the results. Around 19 per cent people opined that the deep-sea trawling issue will have an impact on the results.