Labour commissioner issues new norms

KOCHI: The Labour Commissioner has issued new guidelines for the operation of the state’s public-private sector, manufacturing sector, plantation, coir, cashew and fish processing sector as well as institutions and factories in the wake of the second wave of Covid. The circular contains precautionary measures employers and workers should take.

Employers have been advised to provide workers with the opportunity to work from home. Work-from-home facilities should be provided to IT employees and startups, including those working in firms in Technopark and Infopark.Institutions employing sales promotion workers must ensure employees’ safety.

As the government has tightened curfew restrictions, workers should be allowed flexible timings to report for work. The commissioner’s circular also said all rightful leave should be granted to workers. Wages should not be reduced and workers should not be forced to fulfil difficult targets. All private institutions, organisations or companies should hold meetings online.

Measures such as lay-offs, lock-out, retrenchment and termination should not be taken. Casual, temporary, badouli, contract, trainee and daily remuneration workers shall not be dismissed or their salaries reduced. In case of dispute, the employer and contractor should contact the respective district labour officers. There is also a special order to avoid labour disputes and strikes. The district labour officer (enforcement) and assistant labour officers must ensure that offices provide employees with non-alcoholic cleaning wipes, disposable latex gloves and masks as per Rule 6(4)D of the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules, 1961.

Covid protocol should be followed in primary sectors, including agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries, and secondary sectors like industries, MSME and manufacturing. Rural employment guarantee jobs must continue in adherence to Covid protocol.

RULES TO FOLLOW IN PLANTATION SECTOR

Plantation managements should examine and implement the possibility of organising mass vaccination camps to prevent rapid spread of Covid-19. Managements should assist in registering plantation workers on the website www.cowin.gov.in concerning the vaccination programme. Migrant workers are to be kept on plantations. Workers living in fields should be discouraged from leaving the plantation. Plantation workers should avoid groups when mustering, salary distribution and determining the weight of tea. Arrangements for this should be made by the management and availability of sanitiser should be ensured.

Foreigners and visitors must not be allowed to enter plantations and any means of contact between them and the plantation workers should be strictly avoided. Trade unions should refrain from holding workers’ meetings for a specified period. It should be ensured that dispensaries in the plantations are functioning efficiently. Instructions of the health department should be written in the mother tongue of workers and displayed in prominent places in the gardens. Covid protocol should be propagated through loudspeakers.