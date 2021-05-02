STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Plea to CM for probe into ‘police conspiracy’

An online petition to this effect was filed by Ismail Palippuram and Ambili Omanakuttan, the council’s general convenor and convenor respectively, on Thursday.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two people, who claim to be members of an action council formed to ensure justice to the law student who was brutally raped and murdered at Perumbavoor in 2016, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding to investigate if the police had tortured the convict into accepting the crime. 

An online petition to this effect was filed by Ismail Palippuram and Ambili Omanakuttan, the council’s general convenor and convenor respectively, on Thursday. As per the plea, the petitioners visited Ameer ul-Islam, a migrant worker from Assam who is facing a death sentence in the case, at the jail on April 7. 

The convict apparently told the duo that he had appeared before the first investigation team of the case at Aluva on several occasions, before the probe was handed over to a team under ADGP B Sandhya. He also said he had never seen or spoken to the victim, the petition said. The petitioners also pointed out that while the footwear found near the victim’s house was of size 9, Ameerul Islam’s foot size was 7. According to the convict, he was brutally tortured and framed in the case by the second investigation team, the petition said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp