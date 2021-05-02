Plea to CM for probe into ‘police conspiracy’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two people, who claim to be members of an action council formed to ensure justice to the law student who was brutally raped and murdered at Perumbavoor in 2016, has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding to investigate if the police had tortured the convict into accepting the crime.

An online petition to this effect was filed by Ismail Palippuram and Ambili Omanakuttan, the council’s general convenor and convenor respectively, on Thursday. As per the plea, the petitioners visited Ameer ul-Islam, a migrant worker from Assam who is facing a death sentence in the case, at the jail on April 7.

The convict apparently told the duo that he had appeared before the first investigation team of the case at Aluva on several occasions, before the probe was handed over to a team under ADGP B Sandhya. He also said he had never seen or spoken to the victim, the petition said. The petitioners also pointed out that while the footwear found near the victim’s house was of size 9, Ameerul Islam’s foot size was 7. According to the convict, he was brutally tortured and framed in the case by the second investigation team, the petition said.