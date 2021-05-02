STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to act tough on Covid protocol violators on Sunday

Kochi range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar S said police will take strict action against those found violating safety norms.

Health workers showing their tokens before getting vaccinated at Ernakulam Government General Hospital. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of strict directions to prevent a repeat of what happened during the counting of votes polled in the recent local body elections, the district police have decided to take tough action to ensure complete compliance to Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, when the votes polled in the assembly elections will be counted. 

It may be recalled that all safety guidelines had gone for a toss on the counting day for local body polls in December last year, with supporters of various political fronts thronging the counting stations right from the morning. Apart from deploying strike force units and special squads of armed police personnel at all counting centres and main thoroughfares in the district, more number of shadow police personnel will also be deployed to identify and take action against those who violate the orders banning any sort of celebration on the streets. 

Kochi range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar S said police will take strict action against those found violating safety norms. “We will not allow any sort of crowding or gathering on the streets. All political parties have been asked to cooperate with the police in this regard. Public will not be allowed near counting stations. We have conducted a round of talks with various political leaders, who have agreed to direct their respective party workers to stay at home,” he said.

All police stations in the district have been directed to deploy special patrolling teams to ensure that no public gatherings or victory processions are conducted even in interior areas. In rural areas as well as in the city, there will be mobile pickets and checkposts to collect details of vehicles and passengers. Vehicles will be allowed to pass only after verifying the personal affidavit explaining details of the trip. Checkpoints will be set up at inter-district borders. Police have also warned that the vehicles of anyone found to be on the road for non-emergency purposes or pleasure rides will be impounded.

