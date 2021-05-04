STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A sweet box of imagination

For many millenials, their childhood memories are closely intertwined with the life of Harry Potter — a wizard in a magical school in Scotland.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Leela Namboothiripad

Leela Namboothiripad

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For many millenials, their childhood memories are closely intertwined with the life of Harry Potter — a wizard in a magical school in Scotland. For your’s truly, however, it was a talking cat who showed me a world beyond my reality. It was not the castle, but the orchards and rivers of mittayi (candy) that brought me closer to imagining the impossible. 

My father gifted me one of Leela’s books — one with an unassuming cover of a crow and a squirrel having an invigorating conversation on the cove. The book was, to my surprise, filled with countless stories — small and large. I spent many days and nights reading and rereading all of them. 

I could see everything written in the book unfolding in front of me. Kurinji poocha climbing trees, lying idle, complaining to the cows, escaping from snakes. Crows cleaning village roads with a broom and whining about having to wake up early, local teashops ran by animals, parrot teachers. As you can guess, ‘Mrigangalude Gramam’ was my favourite story of the lot. It was also the largest among all the short stories. Pages filled with a bunch of animals, trying to run their village without humans. But the bitter ending always gave me a shock.

How can a world without humans be anything less than paradise! Sumangala’s stories, especially Mittayi Pothi, was different from many children’s stories I heard during my childhood. There are no ‘moral of the story’. Instead, they inspire your imagination. Leela Namboothiripad, better known by her penname Sumangala, is a quintessential grandmother in thick glasses and white settu mund, filling our childhood with magic. She weaves a  world filled with innocence and a pinch of reality. 

She started writing stories for her daughter, who needed a new one every day to fall asleep. It was easy at first, she read stories from the books in her library. After they ran out, she started making stories. The cat in her home, the cows in the shed, the crows that came to visit and the snakes in the yard — they all live through Sumangala’s tales.

Leela Namboothiripad, the beloved storyteller of Kerala, passed away last week. She inspired imagination in many generations of children with her characters — squirrels and ‘kurinji poocha’. She stopped writing in 2018, at the age of 79, and decided to spend her time reading. Her last book, Unnikalkku Krishnakathakal, was published in 2016. She has penned 37 titles, 23 of them for children. Some of her notable works are Mithayi Pothi, Neypayasam, Manjadikkuru, Ee Katha Kettitundo, and Rahasyam. She wrote the Panchatantra in prose while working as Public Relations Officer at Kalamandalam. She has also translated the Valmiki Ramayana into Malayalam from Sanskrit and compiled the Pachamalayala Nikhandu.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leela Namboothiripad Mittayi Pothi Sumangala
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp