Animal husbandry offices, vet hosps to operate partially

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veterinary hospitals and offices under the animal husbandry department in Ernakulam will operate only partially in compliance with the Covid restrictions imposed by the state government. The offices operating in containment zones will not be operational. Strict norms are in place for those coming to the offices and hospitals. A helpline (0484-2351264) has been started to help farmers and pet keepers. People can contact the number from 8am-5pm on working days and from 9am- 1pm on holidays.