BJP vote eroded in Tripunithura, alleges K S Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Annoyed by the erosion of the party’s votes in Tripunithura assembly constituency, BJP state vice-president K S Radhakrishnan, who contested from the seat, has sought an inquiry by the party into the matter and demanded action against people who, he alleged, tried to ensure his defeat.

Radhakrishnan alleged there had been some rumblings in the party when the leadership decided to field him from Tripunithura. “The leadership took up and discussed the issues. However, Sunday’s results reveal that there was erosion of votes,” he said. “BJP’s vote share has declined at the state level and we need to conduct an inquiry to find out the reasons,” he said.