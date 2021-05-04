Keep calm, and don't hog

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Experts reiterate that there is no need to worry about shortage of essential items due to the new restrictions. There is no nationwide lockdown, and the transport of essential commodities will not be affected

The second wave of the pandemic continues to adversely impact the production, distribution and supply of essential commodities. Kerala being a consumer state, apprehensions are already mounting regarding the possibility of shortage of these items. Distributors and traders report that the demand for a few items is high, but they are confident that the market will ride over the second wave.

Many FMCG fast moving consumer goods) companies have started informing distributors in the state to stock up anticipating a shortage. Production of commodities is low owing to Covid. All Kerala Distributors Association (AKDA) state president Ayyappan Nair said that as of now, there is nothing to worry about.

“During the first wave, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had formed a committee to regularise food supply during the lockdown. A team used to call us every morning to check the demand and to ensure stock movement. They used to issue orders to rectify problems if any. If they handle the situation similarly this time, the state will not be facing any crisis,” said Ayyappan.

However, traders in the capital are apprehensive of stock availability, especially since people are flocking in to buy essential commodities. “We have supply issues already, and in the coming days, it might escalate. Many production units have been shut down because of the pandemic and some are operating with half manpower,” says Ajith Poornima, general secretary of All Kerala Distributors Association (AKDA), Trivandrum. “We deal with fast-moving products which are in high demand. If we are unable to supply them in time, it could lead to chaos,” said Ajith.