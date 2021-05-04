STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi canals go to waste

The water also has the presence of toxic chemical contents. As per the report, polluted water has a high count of most of the toxic chemical elements.

Edappally Canal filled with water hyacinth and weeds. A scene near Lulu mall in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when pandemic is wreaking havoc across all sectors, Kochi is staring at the threat of widespread e-coli contamination in its canals. Along with bacteria, the presence of toxic chemicals will impact the groundwater quality

Edappally and Perandoor, two major canals of Kochi, are witnessing a high level of e-coli contamination. According to a report published by Pollution Control Board, the presence of bacteria will impact the quality of nearby water bodies and household wells.The PCB engineers also pointed out that their tests have found a significant amount of toxic chemical elements and particles like oil and grease from the water. While the city is reeling under the impact of Covid-19 for more than a year, officials feel that the Kochi Corporation and other departments concerned with the maintenance of canals/drainage should act seriously in the matter.

“Both canals have a total coliform count beyond 55,000 (cfu/100ml). According to our study, the water in Edappally and Chilavannoor canals is devoid of dissolved oxygen. It shows that all these canals are not suitable for fish life. The contamination does not just stop there. It will deteriorate the quality of groundwater and pose a challenge to the availability of drinking water in near future,” said a PCB official.
As per the report, the faecal contamination has surpassed the permissible limits by 320 times in the Perandoor canal, whereas it has exceeded by nearly 230 times in the Edappally canal.

The water also has the presence of toxic chemical contents. As per the report, polluted water has a high count of most of the toxic chemical elements. The official also pointed out that canal rejuvenation is as important as the management of solid waste.

“Over the years, we have developed an attitude of ignoring the perennial issues which influence the lives of several generations. Despite being a metro city, our canal management is still in a shambles. We are facing the spread of shigella along with Covid-19. We will only rejuvenate the water bodies only when it becomes a health emergency. Till then, the present system ignores the weeds and hyacinth  that pervade the black water,” said the official.

He also clarified that a complete revamp of canals will be the only solution. “We are already struggling with solid waste and liquid waste and on the cusp of witnessing the hazards of air pollution. The solution is to start from the scratch and establish an effective management. The KIIFB-funded Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) which includes septage treatment will help a long way in addressing the issue. Authorities should implement the KIIFB-funded project without further delay. Kochi Corporation should push for effective sewer networks along with the rejuvenation of the existing canals,” said the official.

