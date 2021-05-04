STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Making rolling models

Meet Sharon Michael, a twenty-something miniature artist who makes models of bikes from wire and paper

Published: 04th May 2021 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

For 25-year-old Sharon Michael, making miniature forms of bikes is how he discovered his passion for the wheels.

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When you love something, you find pieces of it everywhere, around you. For 25-year-old Sharon Michael, making miniature forms of bikes is how he discovered his passion for the wheels. This youngster has made miniature models of twenty bikes, including vintage, sports, normal including, Bullet, Chetak, Bajaj NS, Ninja H2 R, Triumph, Ducati, Splendor and Harley Davidson. He uses up-cycled invitation cards, metal wire, thermocol and glue to create miniature paper look-alikes of popular two-wheelers. 

“When I was in Class XII, I attempted to create few bike models. I started with an American chopper bike. Back in those, days I didn’t have a phone or access to the Internet.

I drew the model on a piece of paper for reference. Now, I take pictures of the bike from both side angles, front, back, and top for a better understanding,” says Sharon.

According to him, getting a 2D picture done is easy, but to make it 3D, it is always important to see the bike. “Only when I see it, I can get a look at the details,” adds Sharon Sharon makes use of household items to make 2cm-15cm models. “Metal wires and thick matte invitation cards without much lettering are used for making the parts and the chassis. Normal papers are also used when the part requires flexibility. Thermocol is used to give the seat and tank their natural bulky look. Later, it is covered with paper for better finishing,” he says.

It takes around two weeks for Sharon to complete a new model. “The head takes the most time. Each bike head comes in a different shape and size. It took me around three days to make the head of Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

I shape them using a blade,” says Sharon. The model is then painted over. Once the painting is done, the model is kept inside a box for two days to prevent breaking or dust from getting stuck to it,” he says.

Through his Instagram page, Bikes Hub, Sharon receives orders from around the world. “People often ask me to make miniatures of their bikes or ones they like,” he said.

BikesHub on YouTube and Instagram

