STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Managing mild Covid at home

Many are suffering from mild symptoms of Covid during the second wave. In such cases, treating these at home will help a critical patient get care at limited hospital facilities

Published: 04th May 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

COVID; coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Dr Amit P Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The second wave of Covid continues to lash out throughout the country, and Kerala is suffering too. Availability of medical resources is reducing daily — be it medical workers, laboratories or hospital beds. Good coordination between private and public hospitals have enabled us to somehow manage our resources effectively so far. 

At this point don’t want people with mild symptoms occupying the hospital beds Everyone should be equipped to manage mild Covid symptoms at home. Avoid hospital visits and allow people with other diseases, who need emergency medical assistance to avail themselves. Here are few pointers: If you test positive, the first thing to do is isolate yourself. Your room should be well ventilated with a fan. Avoid air conditioning. 

If your caretaker is Covid negative, they should wear a proper mask, face shield, gloves and disposable PPE kit if possible. Also, make sure you dispose of all your disposable protective gears with utmost responsibility.Keep a digital thermometer and pulse oximeter handy. They will help you monitor symptoms at home.

Assess your symptoms to know the severity of the condition. There are chances of continuous fever during the first few days. Digital Thermometer can be used for measuring your temperature. You can keep the fever under control with drugs like paracetamol. Manage cough, throat pain and nose block with oral medicines and home remedies.Loss of taste and smell is quite common with Covid, however, not all those who are infected may develop this. The senses usually recoup when you recover from the illness. It is advisable to get a Teleconsultation from a doctor for symptomatic management.

 Assess your breathing capacity. Can you take a deep breath and hold it for at least 10- 20 seconds. If you can, there is no need for any concern at this point.Adapt prone ventilation/ lateral position/ and sitting position. Avoid lying flat on their back for a long time. To know more about prone ventilation you can refer internet or ask a doctor or respiratory therapist. 

Another important aspect is your blood oxygen level, which is measured using a pulse oximeter. If it is above 94% then you are currently in a good condition. Also, check the oxygen level after mild exertion like after going to the bathroom or walking for six minutes inside your room, if your saturation is still above 94% it shows your oxygen levels are fine. If your saturation is between 92-94% then be very careful, you need to monitor your oxygen level every 4-6 hours. If your oxygen level is below 90% and you have chest discomfort accompanied by frequent cough, breathlessness or continuous fever then you may require admission after consultation with the doctor. There are also rare cases of Covid presenting itself as stroke, with weakness or slurring of speech.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus symptoms
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp