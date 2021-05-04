STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Youth escapes from police custody, electrocuted

A youth was electrocuted in the city on Monday while trying to escape from a police team which caught him red-hand for allegedly possessing over 4kgs of ganja.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police and fire force personnel bring down the body of Ranjith | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A youth was electrocuted in the city on Monday while trying to escape from a police team which caught him red-hand for allegedly possessing over 4kgs of ganja. The deceased has been identified as Renjith, 25, of Ottapalam in Palakkad. Police said the incident occurred near Ambedkar stadium around 6pm when the accused escaped from police custody and climbed the wall of the stadium before jumping onto an electric post situated close to the wall. “While climbing the post, he accidentally touched a live wire and fell on it. Though the police team tried to disconnect the power, he died on the spot,” said a police officer. The horrifying incident took place in front of many onlookers. 

A team of fire and rescue services personnel from Gandhi Nagar fire station removed the body from the post. Police said the victim was nabbed by a shadow police team during a special operation carried out based on information that a drug peddler would arrive on a two-wheeler carrying to hand over the consignment to a buyer. the police officers in mufti were waiting at the spot from the afternoon. When Renjith reached the spot in the evening, the team surrounded him and took him into custody along with the contraband. 

The accused gave the slip to the police personnel while preparing the scene report (mahazar) and ran into the stadium. The body has been shifted to a government general hospital for post-mortem examination. City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam has ordered an inquiry into the incident to find if there was any lapse from the police. “We never thought that he would suddenly jump to the post.

Usually, we don’t handcuff an accused caught for NDPS case of this sort. Only those caught in serious criminal cases are handcuffed,” said a police officer. Police are verifying the background of the deceased. It is suspected that a Pocso case was pending against him in Palakkad and he was in jail for about 40 days in connection with the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Ganja Palakkad
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp