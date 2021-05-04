Youth escapes from police custody, electrocuted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth was electrocuted in the city on Monday while trying to escape from a police team which caught him red-hand for allegedly possessing over 4kgs of ganja. The deceased has been identified as Renjith, 25, of Ottapalam in Palakkad. Police said the incident occurred near Ambedkar stadium around 6pm when the accused escaped from police custody and climbed the wall of the stadium before jumping onto an electric post situated close to the wall. “While climbing the post, he accidentally touched a live wire and fell on it. Though the police team tried to disconnect the power, he died on the spot,” said a police officer. The horrifying incident took place in front of many onlookers.

A team of fire and rescue services personnel from Gandhi Nagar fire station removed the body from the post. Police said the victim was nabbed by a shadow police team during a special operation carried out based on information that a drug peddler would arrive on a two-wheeler carrying to hand over the consignment to a buyer. the police officers in mufti were waiting at the spot from the afternoon. When Renjith reached the spot in the evening, the team surrounded him and took him into custody along with the contraband.

The accused gave the slip to the police personnel while preparing the scene report (mahazar) and ran into the stadium. The body has been shifted to a government general hospital for post-mortem examination. City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam has ordered an inquiry into the incident to find if there was any lapse from the police. “We never thought that he would suddenly jump to the post.

Usually, we don’t handcuff an accused caught for NDPS case of this sort. Only those caught in serious criminal cases are handcuffed,” said a police officer. Police are verifying the background of the deceased. It is suspected that a Pocso case was pending against him in Palakkad and he was in jail for about 40 days in connection with the case.