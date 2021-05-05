Blood work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tito’s art is very personal, his own life in oil. An exploration of his roots, the ties that bound him to this world. The political realities and brutalities surrounding him, religious fundamentalism and the anxieties born out of it, his struggles, and everything in between reflect in this young artist’s canvas. Tito is not a keen speaker, especially over the phone. Rather, he is comfortable letting his paintings speak for him.

His art, except the latest series, is dominated by green, picturesque, mystical lands.

“Some of them derived from my imagination of the Bible stories from my childhood — a contrast between heaven and hell. The layered landscape is a metaphor for my mind, a mindscape if you will. A way of subtly inserting myself to the composition,” he explains. Parts of his first solo exhibition ‘Relics of the Divine Land’ is displayed at ‘Lokame Tharavadu’.

His most recent works are much darker symbolically and methodically.

His mother was battling cancer in 2019 — a period that gave Tito’s work a much darker inspiration. “I used human blood for paintings. One that is eight feet tall and few smaller ones. It’s my blood. It’s not as violent as anyone imagines. I extracted blood the proper way, collecting it in a bag,” he explains. He used to work at a company that produced blood bags.

The lockdown was a frustrating period for everyone in the country and Tito too. The artist was an engineering student when his friend, 18-year-old Sajin Shahul, was murdered in a clash between SFI and ABVP activists. Sajin’s death was deeply disturbing for Tito. After this, the political life of the state became a huge subject for him.

“The political incidents that I have seen in my life so far, the entire political map of the state, and the India that we see around us now, all are part of my art,” he explains. For Tito, this his first major opening. For an emerging artist like him, ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ opens a major platform and gives tremendous opportunities to explore new avenues. He’s currently pursuing his MVA from MSU Baroda.