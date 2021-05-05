STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire brigade to breathe oxygen into Covid fight

The recent incident of lack of oxygen cylinders at a government hospital in Pathanamthitta also highlighted the need to arrange more of them, said a source.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Department has come up with a proposal to ensure the availability of oxygen cylinders at government hospitals across the state in view of the rising cases of Covid-19. As per a recent circular issued among the department staff by Dr B Sandhya, Director-General, Fire and Rescue Services, the department plans to convert its existing Breathing Apparatus Sets (BASs), which are used during rescue operations, into oxygen cylinders that can be made available to the government hospitals in case of an emergency and if requested by the government.

Commenting on  the new proposal by the fire brigade, Sandhya said, “We are trying to convert our cylinders and fill them with oxygen. Let us see the technical feasibility and logistics of it.”According to departmental sources, the state’s fire brigade was moved by the oxygen crisis that is prevailing in other states. The recent incident of lack of oxygen cylinders at a government hospital in Pathanamthitta also highlighted the need to arrange more of them, said a source.

The fire stations in respective districts have been directed to report the number of breathing apparatuses they own and the number of government hospitals in their localities for this purpose. The measure has been initiated the equipment can compress oxygen gas in them, said the source.

“The department owns around 1,000 breathing apparatuses at various stations. Discussions on the implementation of the plan are going on. However, there seems to be a small technical glitch. The apparatus’ nozzle is not getting connected with the oxygen flow meter, the device that measures the flow of oxygen from an oxygen-dispensing unit to the patient.

We are looking into the issue and will continue with our project after making specific variations on the apparatus, if needed. We plan to arrange oxygen cylinders of 500-litre capacity which can ensure oxygen supply for a patient for around half an hour. Our aim is to organise cylinders that can be used as lifesaving equipment in emergencies. If everything falls into place, we can ensure 500 to 800 oxygen cylinders which can be refilled as per requirement,” said the source.

The department is on the lookout for medical oxygen filling plants across the state as the air that they use in their apparatus is normal atmospheric air which is a mix of all gases. Though the department has identified oxygen plants at KINFRA in the capital and a few in Kanjikode in Palakkad, more suppliers in various districts will have to be identified to ensure timely filling of cylinders.

