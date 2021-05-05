Man who attacked, robbed woman on running train held

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Chittar police in the district on Tuesday evening arrested Babukuttan, 35, who allegedly attacked a 31 -year-old woman passenger on board a running passenger train in Kochi. He had been absconding since the incident on April 28. Chittar Inspector of Police B Rajendran Pillai said they have arrested the accused, a native of Nooranad in Alappuzha, from Ettichuvadu in Pathanamthitta around 6.30pm after they received a secret information.

“Some local people identified him and alerted us after he reached here. His father’s house is at Ettichuvadu within our police station limits. He came there to hide from the police. He told us that he reached Pathanamthitta from Mavelikkara by bus. We arrested him while he was walking,” Rajendran Pillai told TNIE.

The police said he would soon be handed over to the railway police. “He told us that though he had robbed the woman’s gold, he missed his bag in the train. He said he threatened her with a screwdriver and she jumped from the train when he was trying to drag her to the bathroom of the moving train. When we arrested him, he was wearing blue jeans and a full-sleeve shirt. He had a mask, cooling glass and purse which had around `1,500. He will be questioned by the investigation team to get more details,” an officer said.

The Kerala High Court had initiated a case suo motu case in connection with the incident earlier. The woman passenger was attacked on board the Punalur passenger train at Olipuram in Ernakulam on April 28. She suffered injuries to her head after she jumped off the train to escape from the attacker.