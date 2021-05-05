STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man who attacked, robbed woman on running train held

Chittar police in the district on Tuesday evening arrested Babukuttan, 35, who allegedly attacked a 31 -year-old woman passenger on board a running passenger train in Kochi.

Published: 05th May 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Babukuttan

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Chittar police in the district on Tuesday evening arrested Babukuttan, 35, who allegedly attacked a 31 -year-old woman passenger on board a running passenger train in Kochi.  He had been absconding since the incident on April 28.  Chittar Inspector of Police B Rajendran Pillai said they have arrested the accused, a native of Nooranad in Alappuzha, from Ettichuvadu  in Pathanamthitta around 6.30pm after they received a secret information. 

“Some local people identified him and alerted us after he reached here. His father’s house is  at Ettichuvadu within our police station limits. He came there to hide from the police. He told us that  he reached Pathanamthitta from Mavelikkara by bus. We arrested him while he was walking,”   Rajendran Pillai told TNIE.

The police said he would soon be handed over to the railway police. “He told us that though he had robbed the woman’s gold, he missed his bag in the train. He said he threatened her with a screwdriver and she jumped from the train when he was trying to drag her to the bathroom of the moving train. When we arrested him, he was wearing blue jeans and a full-sleeve shirt. He had a mask, cooling glass and  purse which had around `1,500. He will be questioned by the investigation team to get more details,” an officer said. 

The Kerala High Court had initiated a case suo motu case in connection with the incident earlier. The woman passenger was attacked on board the Punalur passenger train  at Olipuram in Ernakulam on April 28. She suffered injuries to her head after she jumped off the train to escape from the attacker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp