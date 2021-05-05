Ottapalam youth's death: News of son’s death destroys father

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Narayanan Kutty, 62, of Kullapulli Parambil at Palappuram in Ottapalam, Palakkad, had high hopes for his youngest son Ranjith. However, the news of his death, including the circumstances that led to it, have destroyed the retired headload worker, who, along with wife Panchali, had toiled hard for years to bring up their three children — Sreeja, Sreejith and Ranjith.

“The entire family is in shock. We have no idea how to console Narayanan as he had high hopes from his youngest son. They cannot believe Ranjith was involved in such illegal activities,” said K P Mony, a neighbour and friend of Narayanan.

“We are all shocked to hear that Ranjith was into drug peddling,” he said. Mony said though Ranjith stopped studying after Plus Two, he had taken up painting works in the locality. “He used to stay away from his house for days, sometimes weeks. He had told his family that he was working in a Coimbatore firm. He also used to go to Kochi for work. None really knew what work he did,” said another resident.