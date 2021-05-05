Shopping cult

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the pandemic dragged many existing middle and small-scale businesses to the mud, it also inspired many entrepreneurs to step out of their comfort zones and think out of the box. Merin Varghese and Chinnu Theresa Paul started their online venture, Urban Cult, to help the start-up ventures that thrived on flea markets migrate to the digital realm. Within a short period, Urban Cult has carved its niche as an e-commerce platform. Under its fold, the brand has brought together electric sellers and products from pan India.

Organic skin care products, clothes, ayurvedic personal care items, jewellery, scented candles and backpacks are on the Urban Cult rack. “Many aspiring entrepreneurs don’t have the adequate financial backing to invest in retail stores. We provide them a platform at affordable rates,” says Merin, who is also the owner of the Instagram shop ‘Oh my Bow!!’.

Before the pandemic, the duo launched ‘All Things Bright’, India’s first travelling flea market in 2019. To prepare for the pan-India mission, at first, Merin and Chinnu hosted six events to set up a strong base in Kochi. They brought in vendors from Lucknow, Surat, Calicut, Bangalore and Chennai.

According to Merin and Chinnu, ‘All Things Bright’ is for everyone — local musicians, performers, food ventures — it’s all about getting a good start. The flea market brought to the forefront many brands, including Fusion Soda, Moka and The Art Store.

The pandemic dimmed their travel plans “Many vendors used to set shop at our flea markets, depending largely on that revenue. For them, Covid was a huge setback”, said the duo.But to change with the times, Merin and Chinnu moved their set up online.”We aspire to expand our venture into a multi-brand store working with unique brands, travelling flea markets, online sales, and performance venues”, said the duo

Find them on Instagram @urbancult