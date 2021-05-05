STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Time for UDF to evolve new plan for its citadel -- Ernakulam

Growing influence of Twenty20 poses major challenge to Congress

Published: 05th May 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The rise of corporate-backed Twenty20 is effecting a change in the political landscape of UDF bastion Ernakulam, it increasingly appears. The assembly elections have underscored the growing influence of the fledgling party which poses a major challenge to none other than the Congress-led allaince. A comparison between the votes garnered by the major fronts in the assembly polls this year and that during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections amply demonstrates this -- the increase in the Twenty20 vote share led to the decline of UDF while the drain in NDA vote bank helped the LDF in a few constituencies other than Tripunithura in this year’s assembly polls. In the Parliament elections held two years ago, almost all the 14 assembly segments in the district stood solidly with the UDF. But back then, there was no Twenty20 factor to pose a threat to the UDF in Ernakulam.

Fast forward to 2021 assembly polls: The Twenty20 factor has eaten into the vote share of UDF in all the seven constituencies where it had fielded andidates. Of the total 20,03, 581 votes polled in the district, the corporate-backed apolitical outfit garnered a total of 1,74,065 votes from seven constituencies alone. This means it’s vote share is 6.73 per cent.

Given that the NDA, which put up candidates in all the 14 constituencies in  district, was able to garner only 8.68 per cent of the total votes polled, Twenty20’s rise cannot be brushed aside easily by UDF. The NDA managed to secure only 1,74,065 votes from the district this time. Significantly, despite the LDF wave, the UDF succeeded in  garnering a 42.79 per cent vote share as against the LDF’s vote share of 39.31 per cent. “We were expecting to win 11 seats in Ernakulam. However, we were able to win only nine out of the 14. The tally was the same as in the 2016 assembly polls. Though the UDF lost its sitting seat Kalamassery, we wrested Muvattupuzha,” said Dominic Presentation, UDF election chairman in Ernakulam.

But, he conceded that the party has suffered a major setback in some segments like Kochi after the Twenty20 ate into its votes. The former minister, however, brushed aside the allegations raised by Left leaders that there was a shifting of BJP votes to Congress. Curiously, K S Radhakrishnan,  BJP candidate in Tripunithura, has come out with similar allegations of vote trade against winning candidate K Babu of the UDF. “In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had secured 25,374 votes from Tripunithura.

This year, they have got 23.754 votes. Meanwhile, in the 2016 assembly polls, the BJP  got 29,843 votes in Tripunithura. In 2016, the BDJS  solidly stood with the BJP and even the PM campaigned for the BJP candidate there.The situation has changed this year. The BJP should honestly assess whether the 29,843 votes, which the party got in 2016, were its own votes,” said K Babu.

‘WHY DO WE NEED A SLEEPING PRESIDENT ?’
Kochi: A day after the declaration of the assembly poll results the youth brigade in the state Congress demanded a change of guard in the party’s state unit. Hitting out at KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Hibi Eden, MP, sought to know why the party would need a state chief who is in slumber.  “Why do we still need a sleeping president?” the MP from Ernakulam said on Facebook. Following his post, several Congress workers came out with comments critical of Mullappally while demanding a change of guard in the state Congress. Meanwhile, former city  mayor Tony Chammany said resorting to open criticism will not do any good for the Congress. 

