Woman who jumped from train to save her life, discharged, advised bed rest

KOCHI: The 31-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after she jumped off a running train to escape from an assailant was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Asha Murali was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital last Wednesday with injuries to her head, legs and hand.

“Since she suffered some fractures on her neck, legs and hip, she is not able to walk alone. Her finger was operated on. As per the instruction of doctors, she needs nearly a month-long bed rest. But compared to the earlier days, she has recovered a lot, “said Asha’s husband, Rahul Sadanandan, as he was hurrying home in Mulanthuruthy.

However, Rahul said Asha still has some nightmares and is yet to recover completely. “According to the doctors, it will take some time to recover from the shock. We are giving her all support and staying with her all the time. We hope everything will come back to normal, “said Rahul added.

Asha, a clerk at the higher secondary regional office in Chengannur, was attacked by the assailant immediately after the train started moving from Mulanthuruthy station from where she had boarded it.