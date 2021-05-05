STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Woman who jumped from train to save her life, discharged, advised bed rest

Asha Murali was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital last Wednesday with injuries to her head, legs and hand.

Published: 05th May 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 31-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi after she jumped off a running train to escape from an assailant was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.  Asha Murali was admitted to the Medical Trust Hospital last Wednesday with injuries to her head, legs and hand.

“Since she suffered some fractures on her neck, legs and hip, she is not able to walk alone. Her finger was operated on. As per the instruction of doctors, she needs nearly a month-long bed rest. But compared to the earlier days, she has recovered a lot, “said Asha’s husband, Rahul Sadanandan, as he was hurrying home in Mulanthuruthy. 

However, Rahul said Asha still has some nightmares and is yet to recover completely. “According to the doctors, it will take some time to recover from the shock. We are giving her all support and staying with her all the time. We hope everything will come back to normal, “said Rahul added. 
Asha, a clerk at the higher secondary regional office in Chengannur, was attacked by the assailant immediately after the train started moving from Mulanthuruthy station from where she had boarded it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp