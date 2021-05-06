STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid mars removal of campaign materials

As the state assembly election results are finally out, demands are on to remove the remaining posters of various candidates across the city.

Published: 06th May 2021

Ernakulam’s LDF candidate Shaji George Pranatha removing his grafitti from a wall at Vaduthala in Kochi | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state assembly election results are finally out, demands are on to remove the remaining posters of various candidates across the city. However, the Covid-related restrictions and declaration of containment zones are proving to be a hurdle for political parties. According to activists, these posters and billboards are continuing to deface the metro city. “In any election, parties have made it a habit to leave the posters across the city, which will deface the entire area in future.

As they are sticking these without any discretion, none would seem to be responsible for their actions. Parties should consider the demand for removal of these with equal importance. It will set a new political culture among the parties,” said Eloor Gopinath, an activist. Though a few candidates like Shaji George (LDF) and Padmaja Menon (BJP) started the campaign to remove their posters, most of the candidates are leaving them unattended. “We have directed all candidates to coordinate with their election workers to remove the posters without delay.

With the pandemic restrictions, it is becoming very difficult to execute the works. We will ensure the removal of posters to the maximum extent within a month,” said C G Rajagopal, a BJP candidate from Kochi constituency. Meanwhile, sources close to CPI (M) have clarified that strict directions have been given to the party cadre to remove the campaign materials without further delay.

“Though we are a bit delayed in the wake of Covid-19, the party cadre will clear the posters and clean up the walls with immediate effect,” said C N Mohanan, District President, CPI (M) Ernakulam. The Congres s member s have already started cleaning up the campaign materials pasted around the city. “We have directed our area committees to oversee the cleaning works in the coming days. The party will also ensure the cleaning of these walls,” said T J Vinod, MLA, Ernakulam.

