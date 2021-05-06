Ice ice baby!

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘80s and 90’s kids surely have a lot of nostalgia that only they can relate to. Remember saving up on pennies every day so you can get hold of the mouth-watering ice candy, chasing the bells of the bicycles that carry them in varied flavours?

‘PenI Ice Candy’ is here to help you relive that sweet nostalgia through their flagship retail outlet in Ravipuram, Kochi. Crispy semiya, fruit salad with custard ice cream, cream-based real fruits made out of tender coconut, jackfruit, mango and guava are the top flavours at PenI ice. They are made without preservatives or artificial colurs. Peni serves all the stick ice candy in three categories- water, milk, and cream.

“One bite from the sweetness mounted on a stick is sure to gush out a trail of memories. We are sure that flavours like semiya and fruit salad are unforgettable for many,” says Sagar Subair, the owner of the PenI Ice Candy retail outlet in Kochi.

The outlet is pulling in even Generation Z and Y, those who haven’t heard of ice candy before. The newly launched outlet also offers delivery within 10 km radius if contacted. Arrangement with the other online delivery platforms is on the anvil.

Did you know?

PenI Ice plant started in the year 1997, in Kottayam. The factory still distributes its candy using bicycles in Kottayam. Soon, many more retail outlets are expected to open all over Kerala.

Cost between J5 and 30J

For delivery, call 9633237373

Instagram @peniicecandy