LDF to move HC against Babu’s victory

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF will approach the High Court seeking to nullify the election of Congress leader K Babu from Tripunithura assembly constituency, alleging that he used religion for political gain during campaigning.

The LDF Tripunithura assembly committee will file the plea before the court next week. “Babu misinterpreted a speech by LDF candidate M Swaraj on the Sabarimala issue and used an edited video of the speech during the UDF campaign.

We will also seek a review of the decision to declare invalid 1,071 votes during counting,” said C M Sundaran, LDF Tripunithura assembly convener. He said Babu had used posters of even Hindu Aikya Vedi for his campaign by displaying it on flex boards across the constituency.