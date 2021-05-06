STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maradu to go ahead with buying Covid vaccines

Published: 06th May 2021 06:32 AM

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Maradu Municipality Council has approved the proposal for looking into the possibilities of purchasing the Covid-19 vaccines directly to complete the second dose of vaccination for senior citizens. Though the final decision in this regard will have to be taken by the state government, municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said they would approach both the district collector and urban affairs secretary to discuss further steps for making the vaccine available to the residents of Maradu by utilising the local body’s   funds.

“The council gave its nod to the idea put forth by the Health Standing Committee of Maradu Municipality for purchasing the vaccine. The situation in Maradu is becoming worse as the number of cases is increasing. Many divisions have now been declared containment zones. Of the total population, 3,000 people who are above 60 years have already been administered the first dose of the vaccine. There 
are another 18,000 people above the age of 45 who are waiting for the vaccine. They are really worried about the non-availability of vaccines,” said Antony.

He said though the state government has plans to purchase one crore doses of vaccine, there was no further announcement in this regard. Antony also said they are expecting more and more local bodies to follow its path.Meanwhile, the LDF councillors, who are in the opposition, have conveyed their protest against the decision to the municipal secretary.

