Saint-Gobain comes to Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Saint-Gobain, a pioneer in creating sustainable building materials is coming to Kerala with its flagship store, ‘MyHome’ in Kochi. The store, which houses all home-care solutions under one roof, is equipped with a design and consultation centre that offers prospective home builders an opportunity to select the solutions that meet their requirements the most, said officials.

“We are quite excited by the transformation taking place in Indian homes. Kerala, in particular, has always led the trends in home design and construction. There could not be a better time to unveil this store. We want to offer our customers a ‘phygital’ (Physical+Digital) experience at the MyHome store,” said Hemant Khurana, executive director, Saint-Gobain India Having 32 industrial manufacturing units in the country and being particularly strong in South India, the company has invested deeply in the services in India.

“As a country, India is a hub for Information Technology and industrial manufacturing 4.0. We are providing services across the globe in IT development, manufacturing and research from India,” Khurana said.