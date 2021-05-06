STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vehicles throng roads on day two of partial lockdown

Even as partial lockdown has been implemented in the state to rein in the rising number of Covid cases, people still don’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

A police officer checking vehicles as part of the partial lockdown implemented on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as partial lockdown has been implemented in the state to rein in the rising number of Covid cases, people still don’t seem to understand the gravity of the situation. On Wednesday, the second day of partial lockdown, Kochi roads saw an influx of vehicles undermining the very meaning of imposing restrictions.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers were plying in a large number on the roads. The number of vehicles was very high between 7am and 10am. “The number of two-wheelers was higher. With restrictions imposed on the number of staff at government departments, private establishments and banks, the traffic on the roads should have been low,” said a policeman manning a junction.  

According to him, the police are strictly monitoring the comings and goings. “Barricades have been set up at major traffic points and also on all major roads in the city,” he said. According to a traffic police officer, the cops have been checking the IDs to prevent loitering and have found that nearly 70 per cent are genuine office goers while 30 per cent are out just for the fun of it. “Action is being taken against loiters and fine, as directed by the state government, is being imposed,” he added. “Since checkings are being conducted at several points, vehicles get queued up. This might be the reason behind the increase in the density of vehicles,” said the officer. 

On the first day of implementation of partial lockdown, 411 cases were registered, 154 people were arrested and 33 vehicles were seized. The cops also registered 14 cases for violation of quarantine rules. In the case of violation of lockdown rules, the highest number of cases was registered in the rural area with 275 people being booked while 66 people were arrested. The police also registered cases against 3,190 people for not wearing masks in public and 3,209 were booked for not following the social distancing protocol on day one.

Covid test for food delivery boys

Kochi: The district administration has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for online food delivery staff such as Swiggy and Zomato in the city. A decision in this regard was taken during a review meeting of Covid.  “Food delivery people are making contact with a large number of people in the city. This will increase the risk of spreading the disease. Food aggregators will be given instructions to ensure Covid testing of  staff, “he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lockdown COVID 19 Ernakulam
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp