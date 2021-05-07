STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Childline to conduct online open houses

Childline India Foundation, one of the largest NGOs in the country working for the rights of children, is planning to conduct a series of online ‘Open Houses’ for children.

Published: 07th May 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Childline India Foundation, one of the largest NGOs in the country working for the rights of children, is planning to conduct a series of online ‘Open Houses’ for children. Childline Ernakulam district coordinator Arun Thankachan told TNIE that these open houses will be a platform to hear the children and their concerns. Before the lockdown, they used to organise open houses in selected wards, where issues concerning children are reported repeatedly.

“These days, we see children being addicted to smartphones. Their emotional and physical health is affected by this. In some extreme cases, they need medical care, which is a real concern. Though the issues with the cyber world were widespread among children of the new generation, with the introduction of online classes, things have become worse,” Arun said.

Resmy Mampilly, Childline Kochi centre coordinator, said children miss physical activities. “This affects their emotional and physical health. They cannot go to summer camps or parks. This will lead to an addiction to gadgets and we need to divert their energy towards more positive mediums,” she added.

“Due to the restrictions, the online open house would be conducted only once a month. This month, the event would be held in either Aikaranad or Alangad panchayat,” Arun said.

The methodology
Before each open house, the NGO conducts an awareness campaign in every ward with the help of the respective ward members. They usually spend around 30 to 40 minutes in every ward to identify the children and their parents. Out of them, three to six children from each ward are selected to participate in the open house, usually held twice a month.

Support from various agencies
Childline coordinator 
Resmy Mampilly said the NGO conducts open houses with the support of many departments and agencies. They include:

  • Child Welfare Committee
  • District Child Protection Office
  • Indian Medical Association
  • Motor Vehicles Department
  • Kerala Police
  • Special Juvenile Police Unit
  • District Legal Services Authority
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp