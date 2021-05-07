Childline to conduct online open houses

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Childline India Foundation, one of the largest NGOs in the country working for the rights of children, is planning to conduct a series of online ‘Open Houses’ for children. Childline Ernakulam district coordinator Arun Thankachan told TNIE that these open houses will be a platform to hear the children and their concerns. Before the lockdown, they used to organise open houses in selected wards, where issues concerning children are reported repeatedly.

“These days, we see children being addicted to smartphones. Their emotional and physical health is affected by this. In some extreme cases, they need medical care, which is a real concern. Though the issues with the cyber world were widespread among children of the new generation, with the introduction of online classes, things have become worse,” Arun said.

Resmy Mampilly, Childline Kochi centre coordinator, said children miss physical activities. “This affects their emotional and physical health. They cannot go to summer camps or parks. This will lead to an addiction to gadgets and we need to divert their energy towards more positive mediums,” she added.

“Due to the restrictions, the online open house would be conducted only once a month. This month, the event would be held in either Aikaranad or Alangad panchayat,” Arun said.

The methodology

Before each open house, the NGO conducts an awareness campaign in every ward with the help of the respective ward members. They usually spend around 30 to 40 minutes in every ward to identify the children and their parents. Out of them, three to six children from each ward are selected to participate in the open house, usually held twice a month.

Support from various agencies

Childline coordinator

Resmy Mampilly said the NGO conducts open houses with the support of many departments and agencies. They include: