CII to set up 950 oxygen beds in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Kerala with the help of member companies will set up centralised oxygen manifold systems in 20 government hospitals across the state. The project will create around 950 oxygen beds in the next two weeks time.

The total estimated project cost is J1.9 crore. The project is being implemented with the support of National Health Mission, said CII Kerala chairman Sreenath Vishnu. He was speaking at an interactive session with chief secretary V P Joy on Thursday. The chief secretary appreciated the support extended by CII to Covid control measures of the government which includes augmenting medical infrastructure in government hospitals.