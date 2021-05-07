STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam appoints incident commanders to ensure oxygen supply

Team comprises officers from revenue, police, health and local self-government depts; dist has buffer stock of O2 in case of sudden shortage, says collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to strengthen and coordinate the efforts of local self-government bodies and hospitals — both private and government — in the battle against Covid, the district administration has launched the Incident Response System (IRS).Incident commanders responsible for major hospitals in the district assumed charge on Thursday to ensure maximum participation by private hospitals. Their primary responsibilities include ensuring 50% beds for Covid patients and continual efforts towards increasing facilities for oxygen, ICU, ventilators and such other requirements.

The decision was taken at a review meeting held by District Collector S Suhas with the heads of local self-government bodies and other officials on the day. The IRS team will comprise officers from the revenue, police, health and local self-government departments. 

“All steps have been taken to make oxygen available in the district. On a daily basis, 15 to 20 tonnes of oxygen are required. There are five tankers in the district as well for oxygen supply,” Suhas said.Currently, oxygen is distributed from the Government Medical College, PVS Hospital and CIAL, he said.“In the case of small hospitals, 30-40 oxygen cylinders are required. There is a possibility that, in the coming days, there will be a shortage in this. If the number of patients rise in the coming days, then a decentralised system will be used,” the collector said.

Suhas said the district has buffer stocks of oxygen in the event of a sudden shortage. “Argon and nitrogen used for industrial purposes will be converted to medical oxygen in case of a need. Steps have already begun in this regard,” he said. 

With fresh cases on the rise, interventions by incident commanders are expected to play a key role in the coming two weeks. The nodal officers in the district will ensure oxygen availability at hospitals. “The IRS team will ensure that all hospitals are admitting Covid patients, and that patients under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi are getting the required benefits,” said a health official. Around 18,000 people have registered as volunteers in the district. Mobile ambulance units and control rooms have started functioning in corporation limits. As many as 100 oxygen beds have been set up at the Samudrika convention hall in Kochi.

“In Kochi, 95% of the total active cases are under home treatment. Of the rest, one or two percent patients require ICU-ventilator treatments. Asha workers will monitor the health condition of those being treated at homes. Those having issues will be shifted to domiciliary care centres. All must make use of the oxygen war room facility for timely requirement,” said Suhas. 

vaccination drive to slow down
Due to the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid, the vaccination drive in the district will be limited. Health officials said a chart will be prepared in each ward for those scheduled to get the shots on a particular day and arrangements will be made for 20 people to receive jabs per hour. Spot registration will not be allowed.

DIST TOPS DAILY COUNT WITH 6,506 NEW PATIENTS
Kochi: Ernakulam district on Thursday reported 6,506 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, sources of infection of 70 people could not be traced. Meanwhile 46 migrant workers tested positive as well. Meanwhile, 2,999 Covid patients recovered from the illness. The active cases have crossed 60,000 mark. A total of 61,847 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 51,268 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes. While 2,357 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district. Two regions in Ernakulam crossed 200 mark in the the daily Covid cases. Thrikkakara reported 279 cases and Pallippuram 260 Covid cases. 

OXYGEN GENERATOR PLANT BEGINS PRODUCTION AT MCH
Kochi: The oxygen generator PSA plant sanctioned by the Centre began production at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, on Thursday. The plant became fully operational after trial runs on Tuesday. Four oxygen plants were sanctioned by the Centre, including one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kottayam medical colleges.  The oxygen plant at MCH Kalamassery has the capacity to produce 600 litres of oxygen per minute. officials said, the quality of oxygen produced was tested in Delhi and 94-95% purity was found.  Presently, patients being treated in eight wards will get oxygen from the new plant. “As pure oxygen is needed in operation theatres, and Covid ICUs, oxygen supply  from  liquid oxygen plants will continue” said RMO Ganesh Mohan.

