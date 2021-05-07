STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt asked to submit plans to fight sea erosion in coastal areas

According to him, for the past 15 years, the construction and repair of the sea wall along the coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi remains in limbo.

Published: 07th May 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jinson Velutha-mannukal, along with his family members, filling sacks with sand to barricade the gates and windows to prevent sea water from entering their house at Chellanam

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: With successive governments failing to come up with a lasting solution to the sea erosion and all their pleas falling on deaf ears, people of Chellanam had recently approached the High Court seeking help. Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), which was filed by Care Chellanam Forum, the vacation bench of the HC directed the state government to make its plans to mitigate the problem known by May 19. 

“The HC has directed the state government to submit its reply regarding the points highlighted in the PIL,” said Jinson Veluthamannukal, member of Care Chellanam. He said that the forum decided to file the petition after the state government failed to come up with plans or projects to safeguard the coast from sea erosion. 

According to him, for the past 15 years, the construction and repair of the sea wall along the coast from Chellanam to Fort Kochi remains in limbo.“You might recall the huge damage Cyclone Ockhi wreaked on Chellanam in 2017. The sea wall was completely damaged in the cyclone,” he said. The present situation is thus that there is no sea wall in many areas including Chellanam measuring up to 5 km, he added. According to the forum, due to the absence of the sea wall, the coming monsoon will be a big issue for the residents of Chellanam and also the coastal areas in the district.

“The residents will not be able to handle the damages the rough sea might wreak,” said the forum. According to Jinson, though the government had allocated a total of `26 crore first for geotubes in 2018 and then for a granite sea wall in 2020, nothing materialised. 

“Every year, that is till last year, a farce of an exercise to lay sandbags as a temporary means of protection used to be undertaken. However, they provided no protection,” he added. “Hence, we urged in our petition the need to build proper sea wall using granite and also the importance of installing groyne. We also urged the importance of looking into the feasibility of other scientific methods to prevent sea erosion,” said Jinson. 

The petition also pointed out the suggestions made in the study submitted by an NGO called Kadal. “It was suggested that based on the studies, a fund for the coastline protection needs to be set aside,” added Jinson. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sea erosion
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp