Hale, hearty and sporty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Foraying into the sports wellness sector, Sanjeevani Life Care Village based at Manjapra, Angamaly, will soon inaugurate a complete destination for sportspersons, teams, athletes and corporate professionals. Spread over 10 acres of land, the facility will be the first-of-its-kind in India, bringing state-of-art equipment from across the world to measure, analyse and enhance all-round fitness.

The Rs 70 crore project uses the skills of nearly 200 professionals expert in sports medicine, psychology, nutrition and fitness trainers. It aims to provide the best in sports performance enhancement and rehabilitation facility in India. The facilities include sports halls for indoor games, a football pitch and cricket nets – all in compliance with international standards.

“Though we have immense talents in the sports arena, the lack of sports infrastructure both in training and medicine to enhance performance and restore physical condition post-injury, needed to be addressed,” said Raghunath Nair, CEO, SLVC. “Through SLCV, we aim to foster sports tourism in the country which will contribute to the growth of the economy post-Covid,” he said.

“We already have tie-ups with Kerala Blasters and other sports club from Dubai and Australia. 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed and hopefully, we will be inaugurating the centre soon,” he added.