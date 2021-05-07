Hopes high in construction sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction sector of Kerala welcomed the newly-elected government. L Gopakumar, chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Kerala, said the achievements of the previous government in making Kerala an investment-friendly state should continue.

A task force comprising technical experts and bureaucrats in the construction sector will be instrumental in ensuring that building permits be fully digitized and free from corruption. The IIA demanded that efforts be made to activate the Design Kerala Project and make the state a global design hub.He also opined that the development of Kerala should be accelerated by considering the construction sector which employs the largest number of workers.