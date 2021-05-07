 KVVES to seek inclusion of traders in priority category for vaccination 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam district secretariat of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has decided to approach the state government seeking the inclusion of traders and employees in the priority category for Covid vaccination. The decision was taken in the secretariat’s meeting held online on Thursday.

KVVES district office-bearers said traders and employees in the sector are in contact with public daily and are the most vulnerable. They said KVVES was ready to procure vaccines at the price decided by the government and conduct mass vaccination drives for traders and employees in the sector. They also said KVVES was ready to arrange halls and auditoriums for vaccinating

the public.