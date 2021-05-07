Milma for restarting financial aid

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam region of Milma has demanded that the state government restart the financial support to dairy farmers who were affected by Covid-19 in the past few months. A memorandum was submitted to the director of the Department of Dairy Development regarding their demands.

“Earlier, there was financial aid up to `10,000 for the Covid-infected dairy farmers, who were part of the dairy farmer welfare scheme. Now, the officials have cancelled it for unknown reasons. If a farmer goes into quarantine, we have to consider the production loss and other difficulties as well,” said John Theruvath, chairman of Milma Ernakulam region.

Though there is an insurance scheme for dairy farmers, the Milma official said it has many loopholes. “As most of the farmers prefer government hospitals as they fear the treatment cost at private hospitals, the insurance will not benefit them much. Since there is the possibility of high proximity with people due to the nature of the job, the government should prioritise vaccination for dairy owners as well,” he said.