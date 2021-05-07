STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to tighten grip as Covid cases continue to spike

With the lockdown in sight, sellers are looking to clear the stock. A scene from Ernakulam vegetable market | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of rising Covid-19 positive cases in Ernakulam, rural police and health department have decided to go for a major drive to identify containment zones where test positivity rate (TPR) is above 25 per cent and impose strict restrictions that include total ban on movement of people, except those belonging to essential services, from these zones. 

Ernakulam Rural police chief K Karthick told TNIE that the very purpose of declaring certain areas as containment zones has failed with people freely moving in and out of the areas. “We can’t allow this to continue considering the spike in cases. Police have decided to enforce strict restrictions in containment zones to ensure that the virus is contained at a particular locality and not allowed to spread,” he said.

As per the scheme devised for containment zones, only those people working in essential services sector will be allowed to go in and out of the zones on a daily basis. Karthick said that construction and other works happening in containment zones will be allowed only if those employing workers provide accommodation facilities and food for workers at the work site itself.

“We will not allow workers to move in and out of containment zones. Permission for conduct of marriages should be taken after registering in Covid Jagratha portal. Only one entry and exit will be kept open to the containment zone. Any form of gathering inside containment zones will not be allowed and strict action will be taken against those violating protocols,” he said adding that special teams will be deployed in each containment zones.

Police will also maintain strict vigil on the house of patients  who have been quarantined at their homes. He said curbs in containment zones will be lifted only if all Covid positive patients are tested negative and new cases are not reported. “The test positivity rate will be monitored on a daily basis and the areas where the TPR is increasing will be put under thorough surveillance before declaring them as containment zones,” he said.

