Portrait on point

Palakkad native Sredha M, a third-year graduate in English Literature, won a world record for her artwork.

Published: 07th May 2021 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Palakkad native Sredha M, a third-year graduate in English Literature, won a world record for her artwork. The self-trained artist entered the India Book of Records and got the ‘grandmaster’ title in the Asian Book of Record for making a pointillist portrait of actor Mohanlal using a black pen on canvas.

Sradha is on a quest to achieve more, make her way to Guinness. “For my next attempt, I plan to do a typography portrait or the maximum number of characters of an actor on a full-length chart paper. I am practicing on the genre and will soon make an attempt,” says the young artist.

It was an art and craft show on TV that inspired Sredha to start drawing when she was in Class VII. Later YouTube tutorials became her teacher. “I made my baby steps drawing landscapes. A portrait of actor Unni Mukundan I made in 2015 got applause from the actor who saw my post on Instagram. This made me try out more styles — using pen and pencil and colours,” says Sredha. 

