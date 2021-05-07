Sathyadeepam editorial calls for change in Congress leadership

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest editorial of Sathyadeepam weekly published by Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese has called for a change in leadership in the Congress party to strengthen the organisation. The editorial pointed out that Kerala generally feels that the Congress-led UDF is not as strong as CPM-led LDF in keeping both minority as well as majority communalism at bay.

The absence of a strong defence when the UDF’s secular tradition was challenged due to certain mistakes was the reason for the flow of minority votes to the Left, said the editorial. “The Left rule was marked by various complex issues like the Nipah outbreak, Cyclone Ockhi, two floods and Covid outbreak. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the face of a government which stood by the people during a crisis. Not only that, his daily press briefings became a presence that provided courage to the common people; they actually breathed a sigh of relief due to the schemes like the supply of food kits,” said the editorial.

“Kerala was discouraged from supporting the UDF due to the absence of a leadership which had a common scheme. Various issues that Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala brought up did not get complete support from the party. Though youngsters were given seats, the discontent and unhappiness among leaders were evident in their statements till the end.

It is surprising to see that even the leadership of the Congress party is not anxious about it. It has become a mere gathering of people summoned during elections without having any political agenda,” the editorial said.E Sreedharan’s candidature was also criticised by the editorial. It also said the Congress does not have the courage to hold organisational elections.