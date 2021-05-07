Smart and suave

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The new OnePlus premium smartwatch is probably one of the last to enter the bandwagon. But last but not the least, this 1.4 inch OLED display of a 454/454 resolution circle watch is useful eye candy.

The dial might seem a tad big on the wrist. The silicone strap with premium PVD coating gives the watch a luxurious look and maximum comfort. The smartwatches are available in three editions-Midnight Black, Cobalt, and Classic Moonlight Silver.

The 46mm watch has two buttons on the side, and one has the brand name on it, instead of the logo. The premium-built smartwatch is IP68 water-resistant.Its battery life would leave most people awestruck. The 402mAh power battery lasts at least a week for regular use. If you use it carefully, the battery can last up to two weeks. Though GPS track exercise is the fastest to drain out battery life, OnePlus can run for 25 hours straight with the same.

To charge the watch, there are two pins on the back, and it can be placed on a plastic PUC with magnets. In less than an hour, the battery will have full power. The maximum screen time one can set is eight seconds. The raise to wake feature is super fast, and it turns off the screen quickly.

Fit for fitness

OnePlus smartwatch offers a wide range of fitness tracking capabilities. It covers running, cycling, swimming, walking, yoga, cricket, mountaineering, freestyle training, and a lot more. The device gives the user detailed statistics of workout time. OnePlus monitors SpO2 (oxygen saturation) and also tracks heart rate, sleep and stress levels. The data tracked can be viewed on the Health app of your phone. The watch face options available are fewer.

The UI for the custom OS is simple, swipe down for quick settings, swipe up for notifications, press the top button to go home, and swipe left to go back. With the given User Interface, one can accept, reject and make calls without having to take the phone out of the pocket, making it handier as many of the watches out there miss this feature. The watch, however, lacks the option to stream music from platforms like Spotify. The music that is already stored in the OnePlus music app is all one can listen to. This, we would call the room for improv-ement!