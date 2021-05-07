STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

When art comes calling

Shalini’s recent works invoke nostalgia — a world with no gadgets, a freedom, nature and simpler lives

Published: 07th May 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a reason the irresistible pull we feel towards things are called “a call”. A call of the wild, of the mountains, of creation — it is an involuntary force that is closer to our destiny. For Shalini Menon, the call came a bit late in her life, when she was around 47.Ever since she hasn’t looked back. For the last four years, she has been working as a full-time artist.

For almost 25 years before that, she was an audit manager in a leading chartered accountant firm. It is the monotony of days that passed in the silence there, that made her revisit the world of colours she left behind and join Prussian Blue Art Hub to learn art in detail. “I used to paint when I was a kid. After college, marriage, and landing a job, I stopped taking it seriously,” she shares. 

The love for watercolour
Her latest series is in watercolour, her favourite medium. “It is impossible to correct your mistakes in watercolour. If a stroke went awry you have to live with it. There’s a beauty in it, in that challenge. And even when I paint using reference, in watercolours they become mine. A sense of ownership,” she says. 

The unnamed series projects a sense of nostalgia. Memories for the days long gone by. Shoeless children riding bicycles to schools, an old village teashop, a boy floating paper boats, old uniforms. Shalini cherishes her childhood in these frames, the everyday lives in a village, a time without phones and WiFi, something straight out of a storybook. “I miss the hustle-bustle of the mornings, the horn of the school bus, children rushing out. The beginning of a positive day,” she says.

However, she frequently used acrylic in the beginning. One of her first series ‘Waiting Woods’ was a foray into unexplored woodlands that resemble a Russian forest. Her next series was for an exhibition called Time After Time, where she depicts the different plains of time.

“I am kind of all over the place when it comes to my art. I haven’t found a structure or a theme. Generally, solo exhibitions of artists tend to be thematic, that’s what’s expected of an artist, I feel. As I am just starting, my styles also vary,” she quips.

THE FUTURE
Shalini is planning for an exhibition of frames from her bloodline at Darball Hall. Works of three generations of artists from her family will be displayed at the exhibition titled “Through The generations”. Her late father K Balasubramanian, was an eminent artist, photographer, and writer and won the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2012. According to Shalini, when she paints, she long to connect with him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp