When art comes calling

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a reason the irresistible pull we feel towards things are called “a call”. A call of the wild, of the mountains, of creation — it is an involuntary force that is closer to our destiny. For Shalini Menon, the call came a bit late in her life, when she was around 47.Ever since she hasn’t looked back. For the last four years, she has been working as a full-time artist.

For almost 25 years before that, she was an audit manager in a leading chartered accountant firm. It is the monotony of days that passed in the silence there, that made her revisit the world of colours she left behind and join Prussian Blue Art Hub to learn art in detail. “I used to paint when I was a kid. After college, marriage, and landing a job, I stopped taking it seriously,” she shares.

The love for watercolour

Her latest series is in watercolour, her favourite medium. “It is impossible to correct your mistakes in watercolour. If a stroke went awry you have to live with it. There’s a beauty in it, in that challenge. And even when I paint using reference, in watercolours they become mine. A sense of ownership,” she says.

The unnamed series projects a sense of nostalgia. Memories for the days long gone by. Shoeless children riding bicycles to schools, an old village teashop, a boy floating paper boats, old uniforms. Shalini cherishes her childhood in these frames, the everyday lives in a village, a time without phones and WiFi, something straight out of a storybook. “I miss the hustle-bustle of the mornings, the horn of the school bus, children rushing out. The beginning of a positive day,” she says.

However, she frequently used acrylic in the beginning. One of her first series ‘Waiting Woods’ was a foray into unexplored woodlands that resemble a Russian forest. Her next series was for an exhibition called Time After Time, where she depicts the different plains of time.

“I am kind of all over the place when it comes to my art. I haven’t found a structure or a theme. Generally, solo exhibitions of artists tend to be thematic, that’s what’s expected of an artist, I feel. As I am just starting, my styles also vary,” she quips.

THE FUTURE

Shalini is planning for an exhibition of frames from her bloodline at Darball Hall. Works of three generations of artists from her family will be displayed at the exhibition titled “Through The generations”. Her late father K Balasubramanian, was an eminent artist, photographer, and writer and won the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2012. According to Shalini, when she paints, she long to connect with him.